Trupti Desai lands in Kerala for entering Sabarimala: Left to Pampa

Trupti Desai. the leader of ‘Bhumata brigade’, a Pune-based social activist organisation has arrived in Kerala for entering Sabarimala temple. Desai and team has arrived in Cochin International Airport early in the morning and left to Pampa. Trupti is accompanied by five members of the Bhumata Brigade.

The team from Pune arrived in Cochin at 4.30 am. BIndu Kalyani who visited Sabarimala temple last year is also in the team.

They arrived in Kochi without informing police. Trupti sought police protection form the Aluva DySP.

Desai said she would not go back to Maharashtra without a darshan at the Sabarimala temple. She said that it her right to visit the temple.

“I am willing to return if the state government gives a written statement that she cannot visit Sabarimala. If not, the government must make arrangements for our visit to the temple”, said Trupti.