Aaditya Thackeray assures a stable government in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP-Shivsena-Congress alliance met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted the letter declaring Sena chief Udhav Thackeray as the alliance leader.

After the meet, Udhav Thackeray’s son and Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will provide a stable government to the state. Governor Koshyari had written to Uddhav Thackeray that he will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai.