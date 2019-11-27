CPM reveals its stand on Maharashtra government

CPM leadership has revelaed that it has not given letter supporting the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. CPM has made it clear that it will not support the tri-party alliance but will not vote against it.

CPM has only one MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly. Vinod Nicole who won from Palghar is the lone MLA of CPM in the state. Nicole has defeated BJP’s sitting MLA Pascal Dhanare by 4742 votes.

Nickole is the poorest MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly. He in his affidavit claimed that he has only 52,082 rupees asset.