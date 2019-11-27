Dileep and Nadirshah to team up for ‘Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan’

Malayalam actor Dileep is going to join hands with his longtime friend Nadirshah for the first time for a movie. Dileep will play the lead role in a film directed by Nadirshah.

it is reported that the film is titled ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan’ . Recently in an interview Dileep clearly mentioned that he will next be shooting for ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan’. The film is scripted by National award winner Sajeev Pazhoor of ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ .

Veteran actress Urvashi will also play a lead role in the film. Reportedly, the film has Dileep in a very challenging role of a 60-year-old.

Dileep and Nadirshah have been close friends from their mimicry days and have also acted together in several movies.