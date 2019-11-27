Flipkart announces ‘Big Shopping Days Sale 2019’ ; Details Inside

Flipkart’s latest edition of Big Shopping Days sale kicks off from December 1 (Sunday) and will go on till the December 5 (Thursday), 2019.

During Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, customers buying products using HDFC Bank cards will get 10 per cent instant discount which will also be applicable on EMI transactions. Flipkart says that customers can expect up to 75 per cent off on TVs and appliances, up to 80 per cent discount on laptops, cameras and other electronic products. On mobile purchases during the Big Shopping Days, Flipkart will offer No Cost EMI, cardless credit, and exchange offer.