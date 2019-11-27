Hollywood comedian slams social media giants as ‘Greatest propaganda machines’ in history

The popular Hollywood comedian, Sacha Baron Cohen slammed the internet giants Facebook, Google, among others and labeled them the ‘Greatest hate propaganda machines’ in history.

Delivering his edgy speech at Anti-Defamation League(ADL), Cohen ripped into the internet companies, accusing them of facilitating the spread of hateful propaganda on their platforms.”I’m just a comedian and an actor, not a scholar. But one thing is pretty clear to me. All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history. The greatest propaganda machine in history,” the actor said.

“Think about it. Facebook, YouTube and Google, Twitter and others reach billions of people. The algorithms these platforms depend on deliberately amplify the type of content that keeps users engaged stories that appeal to our baser instincts and that trigger outrage and fear,” he added.

He also aimed at Silicone six, the group of six giant Silicone Valley Company heads-all multi-billionaire Americans including Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for caring about their share price than about protecting democracy.”This is ideological imperialism – six unelected individuals in Silicon Valley imposing their vision on the rest of the world, unaccountable to any government and acting like they’re above the reach of the law,” the actor added.