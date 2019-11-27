Lok Sabha passes E- Cigarette ban bill

In a voice vote, Lok Sabha today passed the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes bill 2019. The Bill is comprehensively banning the Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement.

The Bill will penalize the above acts as cognizable offenses.WHO had called upon all signatory states to the Framework in 2014, to consider prohibiting the use of e-cigarettes in their countries. Even the Indian Council of Medical Research had recommended a complete ban on e-cigarettes and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems.