Man gets too close to Sara Ali Khan while taking selfie,see what happened next : Watch Video

Actress Sara Ali Khan was recently papped at the Mumbai Airport, returning from New York, where she seemingly had a gala time with her girl gang. She was dressed in a white crop top and black track pants. The actor accompanied the sporty look with a printed dupatta and a pink coloured backpack.

However, in a rather unfortunate situation caught on camera, the actress was left uncomfortable when a fan tried to pose too close to the actress. However, Khan maintained her calm and posed with the fan.

The video of the incidence has surfaced online and people are commenting to express their outrage over how Sara was treated by her ‘fan’.