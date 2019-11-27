Superstar Rajinikanth to join hands with Gautham Menon for Thalaivar 169 ?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much anticipated Darbar is yet to hit the screens and his next which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168 is yet to go on floors. However, the interesting thing is the reports doing rounds on the Internet about Rajinikanth’s next to next film i.e Thalaivar 169.

As per a report from Indiaglitz.com, post Thalaivar 168 which will be helmed by Siruthai Siva, the megastar will kick start Thalaivar 169 and it will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

If the report is to be believed, Thalivar 169 will be a romantic action venture and it may be produced by Vels International Film.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed, as an official confirmation by the makers is yet to be made.