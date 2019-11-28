18 killed,13 injured in bus accident

18 people were killed and 13 other were injured in a bus accident in Nepal. As per the administration the accident took place in the early morning at 3.25 am in Narapani around 240 kilometer west of Nepal capital kathmandu.

As per the police the driver lost control of the vehicle veered off a mountain road. The number of passengers in the bus is not confirmed. The bus has plunged several hundred feet down.

As per the Nepal police around 8918 accidents killing 254 people had took place in the country last year. This year till now around 4171 accidents in which 69 people had killed took place in the country.