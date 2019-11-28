Goutham Menon to direct a Mohanlal movie?

As per reports from the Tamil film industry, ace filmmaker Goutham Vasudeva Menon to direct a film starring Mohanlal. This has been informed by Tamil movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Bala on his social media handle shared a post in which he says that Menon will next make film with Mohanlal or Rajinikanth. He will also make a film with Dhruv Vikram too, said Bala on Twitter.

The film will be schedule on 2021. Earlier years ago menon has announced a Mohanlal film but later it was dropped.

Goutham Menon’s new film ‘Ennai Nokki Payum Thotta’ starring Dhanush is releasing tomorrow. His another film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ starring Vikram is under shooting. The film has 15 days shooting left. He is also making a film named ‘Joshua’ also.