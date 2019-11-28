Longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II to retire soon,Prince Charles will assume power

It could soon be the end of an era, as new reports claim Queen Elizabeth II plans to retire within 18 months so her son, Prince Charles can assume the throne. Per the U.K.’s Express, Her Majesty is giving “considerable thought” to stepping down sooner rather than later — and definitely, a royal source says, no later than her 95th birthday in two years. So, would she be abdicating the throne? Let’s explore the royal scoop.

In two years, the queen will be the same age her husband, Prince Philip, was when he retired from official duties. The royal succession rules prohibit a monarch from deviating from royal duties and responsibilities, but the Queen can pose her health issues as a concern and retire. If she ever became too sick or weak to carry out her duties, a regent — like her heir, Prince Charles — would step in

Charles wouldn’t officially become king until Her Majesty passed away, at which point he would assume the throne.