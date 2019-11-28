Maldives ex President Abdullah Yameen sentenced to 5 years in jail for alleged money laundering

A Maldives court delivered an order sentencing former President Abdullah Yameen for 5 years in prison and fined him 5 million US dollars for his involvement in a money laundering case.

The court observed Yameen guilty of misusing state treasury by diverting funds for the development of tourist island resorts and leasing the resorts to his personal gains. The judging panel ruled that Yameen 60, invested the money despite reasonable grounds to suspect that it was ill-gotten and violated an agreement signed with the Anti-Corruption Commission to hold the USD1 million in an escrow account.

Yesterday, Yameen warned supporters to beware of “vultures” who might take over the opposition coalition if he is sent to prison.”If I am not here, don’t let vultures straddle my party. That’s not something that should be allowed at all,” he appealed.