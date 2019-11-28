See the video of an unusual ‘guest’ who enters a house

A video of an unusual guest who entered a house in Maharashtra is become viral on social media. The guest was none other than a leopard. The scary incident took place in Maharashtra.

The big cat entered the house of Dilip Jagtap a farmer from Maharashtra’s Pimpalgaon Rotha village. The wild animal who entered the house decided to rest in the living room.

The frightened Dilip locked the house and informed the forest department. The Maharashtra forest department and non-profit organisation Wildlife SOS rescue of the four-year-old leopard, The leopard was later released back in the wild.

A video clip of the rescue operation was shared on social media. In the 39-second clip, it can seen the rescuers accessing the situation before preparing the tranquilliser to sedate the animal. After a three-hour-long operation, the animal was finally shot with a tranquiliser dart and transferred in a cage.