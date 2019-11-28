Texas oil refinery explodes-fire engulfs area, Residents evacuated

Authorities evacuated a 4-mile radius around a petroleum processing plant near Houston after two explosions left the facility in flames Wednesday.

TPC Group, which processes crude oil into products for the petroleum and chemical industry, said the initial blast occurred around 1 a.m. at a “processing unit” at its plant in Port Neches, Texas, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Houston. A second blast rocked the plant around 12 hours later.

Residents explained that the blast was so huge that it ripped the doors off its hinges and shattered all window panes. Port Neches a city of about 13,000 residents near the Texas-Louisiana border is being evacuated. Texas city is known to have a high demography of American-Indians.