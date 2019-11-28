The three American Nemesis-Iran,Russia and China joint Naval drill in Indian Ocean, sends clear signs to the west

The three US arch-enemies -Iran, Russia, and China will join their naval forces in the Indian ocean for a mighty drill. The joint military drill is a signal for the western powers said Iranian naval admiral Hussien Khanzadi.

Admiral Hussein Khanzadi said without naming the US said that resistance alliances are the need of the hour as a single partisan nation is taking over the world and determining ocean monopoly to please their greed.US after unilaterally withdrawing from Iranian nuclear deal had deployed its naval fleet including an aircraft carrier in Oman strait to threaten Iran. Recent developments saw a tit for tat retaliatory measures between Iran and US allies further escalating the matters to the brim of open war.

No Iranian President Hasan Rouhani had announced that his country had withdrawn from an already void nuclear pact and started enriching Uranium. Nuclear experts from the US determine that Iran could make a nuclear bomb within a year if allowed to enrich Uranium at a steady pace. However, Iran iterates that its aim is to obtain self-sufficiency in clean energy generation.