Woman given ‘triple talaq’ by husband and then raped by in-laws

In a shocking and inhumane act a woman has been given triple talaq by her husband and later her father-in-law and brother-in-law raped her on the same day. The incident took place in Rajasthan.

As per the police the woman aged 25 was divorced by her husband by pronouncing triple talaq. As she objected she was gang raped by her father- in-law and brother-in-law. She was also beaten up by her brother-in-law.

The police has registered a case against her husband for giving triple talaq which is prohibited by law. The police has also registered a case against her in-laws for gang rape. The investigation is on.