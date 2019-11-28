Woman rescues and adopts a kitten and it turned out be this wild animal

A woman who rescued and adopted two little animals thinking it to be kittens at last realized that they were carnivorous wild animals. This funny incident took place in Argentina.

Florencia Lobo has found two tiny animals abandoned on roadside. Thinking it to be two little ‘kittens’, she took them with her. But only one of them survived and she decided to adopt it. She named it ‘Tito’.

Oneday Lobo decided to take her pet Tito, to a veterinary doctor for its leg injury. Then only she found out that it’s not a stray cat which she adopted, instead she brought home a puma jaguarundi. In search of the truth, Lobo visited various vets and ultimately came to know about Tito’s identity from an animal expert.

Florencia Lobo thought she was adopting a kitten, but later found out it was a puma jaguarundi pic.twitter.com/ze0se7d99c — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2019

Pumas are native to North America and South America.

After knowing the truth Lobo handed over the animal to Argentine Animal Rescue Foundation. There, it will receive the necessary medical attention before being released into the wild.

The foundation has shared the news and photos on Facebook.