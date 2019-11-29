11-Year-old girl held kidnapped, held captive and raped by youth

A minor girl aged 11 was kidnapped and held captive for three days and raped by an auto-rickshaw driver aged 19. The shocking incident occurred in Chandigarh.

As per the police, the minor girl hailing from Saharsa district in?Bihar,was abandoned by her aunt at the Attawa Chowk in Sector 42 in Chandigarh on Sunday. From there, she managed to reach the railway station, where she met the accused. The accused took her to the house of a friend’s sister in Nayagaon, where he raped her and held her captive from Sunday to Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the accused left her at the Sector 45 market. From there, the victim reached the Sector-45 police post and informed police about the incident.

The police has arrested the accused Ram Dutt Thakur also hailing from Bihar. Police has registered charges under Sections 363 (kidnapping)?and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court has remanded the accused.

Police managed to contact victim’s father, and shifted her to the care of the child helpline shelter home.