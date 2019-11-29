50% discount on traffic fines announced ahead of UAE National Day. Fujairah Police has made this announcement. The Fujairah Police has announced a 50% discount on all traffic fines registered in the emirate.

The discount is in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. The Fujairah Police made it clear that the discount spans all the traffic violations registered on the roads of the emirate of Fujairah before November 30.

“All black points shall be cancelled, and the fines due for vehicle impoundment shall be waived Off. Discounted fines can be paid out over two months, effective from December 2 to February 2”, informed Fujairah police.

The Fujairah Police will make arrangements to facilitate fine payments in all of its police stations and through other methods, they added.