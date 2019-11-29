Akkitham wins Jnanpith Award

Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri has won the prestigious Jnanpith Award . Akkitham is the sixth Malayali writer to won the highest literary award in India.

Akkitham has been honoured by the nation by giving Padma Shri in 2017. Akkitham has won Kerala, Kendra Sahitya Akademi awards, Ezhuthachan award and a lot more awards.

The first Jnanpith Award was won by Malayali poet G. Sankara Kurup who received the award in 1965 for his collection of poems, Odakkuzhal. Later SK pottakkad, MT vasudevan Nair, Thakazhi shivashankara Pillai, ONV kurup has won the award.

The Jnanpith Award presented annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith to an author for their “outstanding contribution towards literature”. The award was instituted in 1961.

The award consisted of a citation plaque, a cash prize of ?1 lakh , and a bronze replica of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and wisdom.[