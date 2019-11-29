‘Big Salute to UAE’:Mohanlal will lead the UAE National Day celebration in India for the ‘first time’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal will take the lead to celebrate UAE’s National Day in India this year. Mohanlal will lead the celebrations on December 2 near the city of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The theme of the celebrations will be ‘Big Salute to UAE: the land of happiness, opportunity and tolerance’.

The programed is organized by ‘Kochi Metro’ a non-governmental organisation lead by Mohanlal and actor Ravindran. Mohanlal and Ravindhar are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively of Kochi Metro.

The celebration is aimed at making more bond among the people of India and UAE.