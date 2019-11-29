‘Black Widow’ to release in India a day before the US: Release date announced

Hollywood film ‘Black Widow’ will be released in India a day before its US release.The superhero film starring actress Scarlett Johansson in the lead role will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The film portrays the story of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team the Avengers. Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Natasha Romanoff in the film. Scarlett Johansson last appeared as the superhero in this year’s “Avengers: Endgame”, in which her character sacrifices her life in a battle against super villain Thanos.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland is directing the movie, which will be the first Black Widow standalone.

The film will be released in India on 30th April 2020, on Thursday.