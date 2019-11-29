Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saed Khosa ,”If sensitive aspects of constitution and legalities pointed out gets branded as an Indian spy”

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saed Khosa said that if he points to any sensitive aspects of constitution and legalities he soon gets branded as an Indian spy”.

The CJP made this comment during a press briefing after the hearing of extending the service term of Army chief Qamer Javed Bajwa on Thursday. Imran Khan govt sought to extend the service term of Army chief Bajwa to 3 years. The matter came to SC of Pakistan which extended the term only for 6 months. The Imran Khan govt faced a grating questionnaire from the Chief Justice on this regard. Pak PM and CJP earlier had confronted face to face on many constitutional and legal issues.

The decree on General Bajwa’s extension was announced after a non-stop hearing which started on Tuesday till Thursday. The three-judge bench headed by CJP asked to produce several documents and government records, which the Attorney General denied. The denial caused a deadlock in the court with Attorney and the Judge making their part clear. The Army chief, Bajwa was summoned by the court but his lawyer showed up for him.

After the hearing, CJP criticized Govt for projecting the judiciary and Judges as Indian agents as they struggle to deal with sensitive aspects of Pak constitution and legalities.