Driver burnt alive in a horrific road accident: Video

Nov 29, 2019, 11:06 am IST
In a tragic and horrific incident a driver was burnt alive in a road accident. The road accident occurred on Emirates Road towards Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old Indian driver was burnt alive in the accident. A heavy truck and a long trailer were totally burned in the accident.

“The fire started after three trucks were involved in a collision. One of the drivers burned to death while the other two received minor injuries and were transported to hospital”, informed police.

