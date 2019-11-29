Driver burnt alive in a horrific road accident: Video

In a tragic and horrific incident a driver was burnt alive in a road accident. The road accident occurred on Emirates Road towards Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old Indian driver was burnt alive in the accident. A heavy truck and a long trailer were totally burned in the accident.

Video: Driver burnt alive in horrific UAE road accident https://t.co/xdlr4ncHh5 (Video/UAQ Police) pic.twitter.com/4SxtqQ5lvu — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) November 28, 2019

“The fire started after three trucks were involved in a collision. One of the drivers burned to death while the other two received minor injuries and were transported to hospital”, informed police.