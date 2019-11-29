New list of public holidays in UAE for 2020 announced

The revised list of public holidays for 2020 has been approved by the UAE cabinet.
As for the year 2020, the list of holidays is as follows:
New Year: January 1
Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3
Arafat Day: Zul Hijjah 9
Eid Al Adha: Zul Hijjah 10-12
Islamic New Year: August 23
Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): October 29
Commemoration Day: December 1
National Day: December 2-3
The UAE Cabinet approves the national holidays for public and private sector in 2019-2020. #UAEGov pic.twitter.com/f99wEFMCud
— UAEGov (@uaegov) October 31, 2019
