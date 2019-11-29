Only 1 US dollar for 24 hrs stay in Japanese hotel,but the suit is livestreamed Online

A Japanese hotel offers a room that costs only $1 per night, but there’s a drawback, the guest’s entire stay is live-streamed on YouTube.

Tetsuya Inoue, who took over the Asahi Ryokan hotel in Fukuoka from his grandmother last year, said he was looking for ways to boost business and was inspired by a British YouTuber who live-streamed his time at the hotel. The Asahi Ryokan fell under the leadership of 27-year-old Tetsuya Inoue last year, though the inn is owned by his grandmother. It’s located in Fukuoka — Japan’s sixth-largest city that sits on the northern shore of Kyushu Island.

Only the toilet area is not covered in cameras to offer the guest some privacy. The guests are permitted to switch off the lights. “Young people nowadays don’t care much about privacy,” Inoue said. “Some of them say it’s OK to be [watched] for just one day.”However, Inoue said that the unusual marketing idea is costing him heavy for now, but is optimistic that once his YouTube channel reaches 4,000 view hours, he will be able to monetize the scheme with ads.