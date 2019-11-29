Latest Newscelebrities

PM Modi attends Mohena Kumari Singh’s grand wedding reception : Watch Video

Nov 29, 2019, 05:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

PM Narendra Modi made a surprise appearance at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari Singh’s wedding reception that took place on Thursday in Delhi. The star, clearly overjoyed by the special presence took to her social media account to share glimpses of her special day. ’ Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam @narendramodi ji. @satpalmaharajofficial @suyeshrawat @vasundhrarajlaxmi’’ she shared.

