Rally of 3,497 Harley-Davidson bikes enters Guinness world records

A world record was set when a Harley Davidson bike enthusiast rallied 3,497 HD bikes.

Adam Sandoval said he started trying to break the record in 2010 and ended up with three failed attempts before Saturday’s event, which involved the help of Paris Harley-Davidson in Paris, Texas. Sandoval said he wanted to bring the record home to the United States after learning the previous record was set in Greece.

“It became a personal challenge,” Sandoval said.

A Guinness adjudicator was present at the Cox Field airport tarmac, the location of the gathering, to count the bikes participating in the parade. Sandoval was presented with a Guinness certificate after the official count confirmed 3,497 participants.