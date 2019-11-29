Tamannaah Bhatia to make digital debut with a crime thriller

South-Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her debut in digital streaming platforms. The actress has signed a web series. The web series is titled “The November Story”. The web series will be streamed on Hotstar.

The female-oriented web series, is directed by debutante Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group.

It is reported that the plot of the web series revolves around a father-daughter relationship and features Tamannaah as a daughter trying to salvage the reputation of her criminal father essayed by GM Kumar.

“The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic time frame. These are exciting and experimental times in the entertainment industry,” Tamannaah said in a statement.