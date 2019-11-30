“After Maharashtra it is Goa now. Shiv Sean wants to make a non-BJP political front in the country “: Claims Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader and Lok Sabha member Sanjay Raut has said that the party wants to form a ‘non-BJP political front’ in the country. He was talking to media after a meeting with Goa Forward Party leaders.

“It will happen across the country. After Maharashtra it is Goa, then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country,” Raut said.

After getting power in Maharashtra by forming a tri-party alliance now Shiv Sena is heading towards other states. This was revealed by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Raut has said that a new political fron is forming in neighbouring Goa and soon all will see magic in Goa.

Sanjay Raut revealed that Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, along with three legislators, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena.

“Goa Forward Party president and ex-deputy chief minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai, along with three MLAs, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Soon you will get to see magic in Goa as well,” Raut said.