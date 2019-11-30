Drivers will be fined Dh.2000 for breaking this traffic rule

The Dubai police has issued an alert ahead of the National Day celebrations. The Dubai Police have put all preparations in place to tackle the heavy traffic rush during the 46th UAE National Day celebrations. The Dubai Police General Department of Traffic has urged the people to abide by traffic laws and cooperate with the cops, during the UAE National Day celebrations.

Dubai police informed that it will deploy traffic patrols and police controllers on major streets and intersections – including Bur Dubai, Jumeirah Street, Al Sufouh Street and the GBR – to ensure smooth flow of vehicles. Patrols will also be carried out in Deidra, Al Muraqqabat, Al Raqqa, Al Mamzar, Rashidiya, Al Khaleej Street, Al Ittihad Street, Amman Street and University City.

Drivers who drive their vehicles in a way that it endangers the life of others would be fined Dh2,000 and 23 black points, in addition to vehicle’s confiscation for 60 days, alerted Dubai police.

For stopping in the middle of the road without justification, the fine is Dh1,000 and 6 black points. Causing noise while driving the vehicle could attract a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points.