Heavy Rainfall: IMD issues alert for various districts of Kerala

Northeast monsoon will become active again in Kerala from today. This has been informed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in Thiruvanathapuram and Kollam districts on Saturday, 30 November. IMD has issued an yellow warning in Kollam district on today.

IMD has also issued an yellow warning in Idukki, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts on December 1, Sunday as there is a chance for heavy rainfall.

The weather forecasting agency has also issued a warning for fishermen. The weather forecasting agency informed that there is apossibility for extremely strong wind at 40kmph to 60 kmph in South-west of Bengal sea and South-west Arabian sea. So fishermen should avoid these regions while fishing.