India conducts 1st night trial of nuclear capable Agni-III missile

The first night trial of the nuclear-capable Agni-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile was carried out from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Saturday, Defence sources said.

The trajectory of the missile is being monitored and the outcome of the trial is awaited, the sources said.The flight test of the intermediate-range missile, which has a strike range of over 3,500 km, was part of a user trial by the Army, the sources said.

The missile, which has a length of 17 m, a diameter of 2 m and launches weight of around 50 tonnes, has been already inducted into the armed forces, the Defence sources said.