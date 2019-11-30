Rock python swallows a porcupine whole, meets a painful death

A tasty porcupine seemed like an ideal meal for a peckish African rock python, but it proved to be a case of the snake biting off considerably more than it could chew.

The spiky prey was the final delicacy the 13-feet-long reptile was to enjoy. The bloated body of the snake was found by a cyclist at the South African Lake Eland Game Reserve, near Port Shepstone, about 75 miles south of Durban. Its body was pierced by thousands of quills of the porcupine which protruded from its belly.

The snake’s body was cut open and the dead 30-pound porcupine was taken out.