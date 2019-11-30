Thrilling trailer of ‘Chola’ released by Mammootty

The trailer of internationally acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Chola’ was released. The trailer of the film was released on Friday by Mammotty.

The film is directed by award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The film is penned by director Sanal Kumar Sasidaran and KV Manikandan. Sanal Kumar also got a special jury mention for direction as well as sound design.

Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan plays the lead role in the film. Both Joju and Nimisha has won Kerala state award for best actor and actress for the performance in the film.

The film will be released on December 6.

The film was premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. It is the third Malayalam film to be screened at Venice International Film Festival. The film is said to be a dark thriller that revolves around a school going girl’s journey with a middle-aged man.