In Hasimara of Bengal, a giant elephant walked into the Army canteen and caused complete chaos. Now the video is viral all over. It was literally an elephant in the room experience, for the diners in the canteen.

The elephant casually entered the empty dining hall of the Army canteen while swaying its trunk, and pushed down the tables and chairs, causing complete chaos in the Army canteen. The pachyderm left the canteen sensing the unwelcome gestures.