GST collection crosses Rs.1 lakh crore in November

The data released by the Finance Ministry revelaed that the revenue from Goods and Service Tax (GST) has crossed Rs.1 lakh crore in the month of November. This is fourth time that the GST revenue touching the 1 lakh crore mark.

In November the total revenue collected is Rs. 1,03,492 crore. In this Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) is Rs. 19,592 crore, State Goods and Service Tax(SGST) is Rs. 27,144 crore, Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) is Rs.49,028 crore and Cess is Rs. 7,27 crore.

The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of October up to 30 November is 77.83 lakh.

This si the 8th time after the launching of GST in 2017 July that the revenue collection touching Rs. 1 lakh crore mark. The revenue collection November is the third-highest monthly collection after the inception of GST.

GST collection on domestic transaction witnessed a growth of 12% in November and this is the highest in this year.