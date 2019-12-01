Netflix will no longer available on this TVs

Digital streaming platform ‘Netflix’ will be no longer available on some of the TVs from this month. This has been informed by the popular streaming platform. Some Samsung smart TVs and Roku streaming devices will no longer be able to stream Netflix from December 1.

“We have notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted,” Netflix said in a statement.

Users won’t be able to stream the service on old Roku sticks – 2050X, 2100X, 2000C, HD Player, SD Player, XR Player and XD Player.

Older Vizio smart TVs will also lose Netflix. Technical limitations will prevent the streaming service from working on some Vizio smart TVs with Vizio internet apps that were sold around 2012 to 2014, said Vizio .

“This change will impact select 2010 and 2011 Samsung Smart TV models that were sold in the U.S. and Canada. Affected devices will receive a notification reflecting this change. All other Samsung Smart TV models produced after 2011 will be unaffected by this change,” informed company.