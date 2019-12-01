See the scary video of rescuing 12-foot-long crocodile from a canal

A scary video of rescuing a 12-feet long crocodile from a canal is going viral in social media. The crocodile was rescued from a canal in Raval village in Vadodara district of Gujarat on Saturday. The rescue operation took four hours.

The crocodile was spotted at 10:30 am, following which forest department was informed. it took four hours to rescue the animal. This is the third such incident in the same locality in the last one year.

#WATCH Gujarat: A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured out into fields in Raval village of Vadodara, yesterday, was rescued and handed over to forest department. pic.twitter.com/TOiVuqjXFv — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

A video of the incident was also captured and later shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.Since being shared a few hours back, the video has already gathered close to 6,000 views and the numbers are increasing.

The video shows a few men trying to capture a crocodile which is venturing in an open field.