Pegasus Whatsapp Spyware: RSS leader withdraws SC petition seeking NIA probe

The RSS leader K N Govindacharya on Monday withdrew the petition filed at SC demanding National Investigation Agency probe into allegations that Indians’ social chats are being snooped by a Whatsapp spyware Pegasus developed by an Israeli company NSO.

The controversy began when an Indian IT student unveiled the presence of spyware on social media platforms in India. Further adding to the conspiracy theorists fear the data is alleged to be transferred to foreign screening agencies for processing.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde told the petitioner’s counsel, Senior Advocate, Vikas Singh that there were several mistakes in the petition.RSS leaders counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition and the court dismissed the petition as withdrawn giving liberty to file an amended petition later. The petition accused Facebook,Whatsapp and the NSO group to breach the privacy of Indians under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.