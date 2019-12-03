250 killed in heavy rain and flash floods

At least 250 people were killed in flood due to the incessant rain. It is assumed that around 30 lakh people were affected in the flood. Hundreds of people were reported missing in the flood.

Kenya is the worst hitted by the heavy rain and flood. Around 120 people were killed in the floods in the country. Around 160,000 people were displaced in the flash floods.

Rescue workers can not reach in many regions as roads and bridges were destructed in the floods. Kenya is witnessing heavy rainfall from last Friday.