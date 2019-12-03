Again.. 50 year old widow gang raped and murdered in Andhra Pradesh

Yet another horrible incident was reported in East Godavari district. The incident of the rape and murder of a woman in Polavaram Mandal Vemavaram has come to light. Police believe the woman was gang-raped and murdered. Her battered and bruised body was found inside her home.

However, in the vicinity of the victim’s house, the culprits started the attack. The police who inspected the site of the incident is collecting evidence with Dogs Squad. “The three suspects have been identified and will solve the case within 12 hours,” the district SP said.

The public is enraged and a protest march broke out spontaneously which turned violent. In two separate incidents, an 8-year-old girl from Odisha and another 70-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered in India.