Cambodia to get 180-feet tall Lord Shiva statue soon

A 180-feet tall statue of Lord Shiva will be constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore in Cambodia where the fifth dham (or shrine) of Hindu religion is set to come up. The four shrines of Hindu religion’s char dham pilgrimage have already been established in Dwarka, Badrinath, Jagannath Puri and Rameshwaram in India and a fifth one will now come up in Cambodia.RSS leader Indresh Kumar reportedly said the upcoming shrine will play a crucial role in promotion and propagation of the Hindu religion in eastern Asia.

Guruji Kumaran Swami who heads the trust that will construct the Hindu holy shrine said the construction of the shrine will be done at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore. Other than a grand idol of Lord Shiva, the shrine will also have statues of Lord Ganesha and Lord Buddha. It is to be noted that more than 97 percent of Cambodia’s population is Buddhist.

As per Kumaran Swami the upcoming Lord Shiva shrine will be situated at a distance of 30-Kms from the biggest temple of Lord Vishnu in Angkor Wat. It is being anticipated that the tourists who visit Angkor Wat will also visit the Lord Shiva shrine.