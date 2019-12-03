Petitioners demand MS Dhoni should also be listed as an accused in ‘Amrapali scam’

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, deemed as the brand ambassador of the Amrapali group is facing legal actions as demanded by the complainants accusing him to be a participant in the scam.

The FIR has named Amrapali Group’s Chairman and Managing Director Anil Kumar Sharma, group officials Shiv Priya, Mohit Gupta, and others as the accused. Petitioners demand Dhoni should also be included in the accused list as Dhoni was made the Amrapali Group’s brand ambassador with the sole objective that his name attracts people to deposit their hard-earned funds in the housing projects.

The complainant has clearly mentioned in the FIR that Amrapali Group had amassed Rs 2,647 crore for its various projects from the eager home buyers. However, this huge amount was diverted to the participants of the scam, while the housing projects languished unfinished. Petitioners demand investigation of funds for MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni’s company ‘Rhiti Sports Management’.

Speaking to IANS on Monday, complainant Rupesh Kumar Singh said that he had filed an FIR with the EOW in the Amrapali scam and the probe was underway.