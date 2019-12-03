“Shiv Sena a third-class party”,says BJP minister

BJP minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday hit out at Shiv Sena, calling it a “third-class party”. The Minister for Health further debunked Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s forecast of a “big movement” in Goa’s politics.

While asserting that there was no chance of political instability in Goa, Rane, also the Industries, Trade and Commerce Minister, said all 27 BJP MLAs are content with the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Notably, there is not even a single Shiv Sena MLA in the 40-member Goa Assembly. Thirty MLAs support the BJP-led coalition government.

“Shiv Sena is talking about forming a (non-BJP) front in Goa. No one wants to commit political suicide by joining a third-class party like Shiv Sena,” said Rane.

The minister further said that the issue being faced by the BJP-led government in Goa is the mining ban, which was imposed in 2018 following a Supreme Court order, but it would be overcome.