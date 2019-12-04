3 Soldiers trapped, one martyred in avalanche in Kashmir

A soldier of Indian Army has been martyred and three other soldiers went missing after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.This was informed by the defence officials. The avalanche hit an army post in Tangdhar area in Kupwara near LoC in Kashmir. Rescue and search operation is undergoing to find out the missing Army personnels.

#UPDATE Army sources: Three Army jawans are missing in the avalanche which hit their post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara. Other jawans have been rescued by the security forces. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/TE7bSZqKIM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

In another incident an avalanche hit the Army post in Gurez sector of Bandipora district. On Saturday two Army jawans were martyred in the southern Glacier region after an Army patrol party was hit by an avalanche at height of 18,000 feet.