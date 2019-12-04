Krystle D’souza to make Bollywood debut

Television actress Krystle D’souza is all set for her big screen debut. Krystle D’souza will debut in the Bollywood film industry with the upcoming film ‘Chehre’. This was informed by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Krystle D’sousa will replace Kriti Kharbanda. Kriti exited from the film owing to date issues. The Suspense thriller film also stars Samir Soni, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film has Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainments, the film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey.

The film will be released on April 24,2020.