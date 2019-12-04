Women’s activist Trupti Desai detained for protesting outside Chief Minister’s residence

Women’s activist and founder of Bhumata Brigade Trupti Desai was arrested by Telangana police for protesting before the residence of Chief Minister. Trupti Desai and her followers protested in front of the K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence against the brutaal and ghastly rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Trupti Desai and her 5 followers arrived at Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office of Chief Minister and sat there shouting slogans against the government for failure in providing protection to women. The police took her custody as she refused to leave the high security area.

Trupti Desai criticised Telangana Chief Minister for not consoling the bereaved family and instead attending marriages.