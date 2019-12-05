18 Congress councillors missing ahead Mayor election

18 Congress corporators went missing just ahead of poll to elect the mayor. The incident took place in Bhiwandi-Nizampur in Maharashtra. The Congress party has sought the help of police to find out its corporators.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur corporation has a total strength of 90. Congress with 47 seats is the single largest party. BJP has 19 and Shiv Sena 12 corporators. Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) and others have 11 sears.

The mayor post is reserved for woman candidate. The Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena and Konark Vikas Aghadi has stood their candidates for the mayor post.

But political analysts say that the main fight is between Congress and Konark Vikas Aghadi. And KVA could easily win the post by getting BJP’s support and the vote of 18 Congress corporators.